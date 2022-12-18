PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Ryan Spearman.

Spearman has been playing on the Rutherford boys varsity basketball team since his freshman year, but moved up full time in his sophomore season.

“It’s always fun to watch the development of, young players and especially one that I saw at such a young age, the growth he showed from back then to now because he’s just a little bitty guy and now he’s got a huge role,” head coach Rhondie Ross said.

So far this season he’s averaging over 20 points a game.

“You’ve got to put the work in and like I said, he’s starting to see the fruits of his labor. Sometimes he’ll come here before school starts, weekends and stuff like that. So it’s just fun to watch,” Ross said.

He’s been playing basketball since he was five years old, but fell in love with the sport in middle school. His dream is to play ball in college and then one day play professionally, right now he has two offers, and is talking to multiple schools.

Spearman has a 3.3 GPA. He would love to play at Florida A&M or Florida State.

“Academics are important to me because you don’t know when basketball can stop for you and your academics can take you farther than basketball,” Spearman said.

His goal this season is to make the all state team and be the state player of the year.