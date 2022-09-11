PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Ridah September.

September is the senior captain of the Lady Marlin’s Golf Team and has been a captain since she was a freshman.

“Golf is my one love, I love it so much,” September said. “It’s amazing and it gives me the opportunity to meet so many new people and see so many new places.”

September began playing golf in seventh grade, but it was her father who first introduced her to the sport.

“He took me out one day and then after that I’ve just always played golf because I loved it so much,” September said. “And, he’s always taught me and we’ve learned off YouTube and different players, we’d watch their videos and put them in slow motion and then learn from there.”

September has made an appearance at state in each of the past three years, and Arnold Head Girls’ Golf Coach Mark Lefebvre said she can be the driving force behind another run to state this year.

“She just sets a good example,” Lefebvre said. “She goes out, does her best every day, plays to her level of ability, and is very consistent, and I think that’s important for us.”

September’s younger sister also played for the Arnold girls’ golf team, giving her even more of a reason to play at her highest level.

“I love that because of all the sibling rivalry and getting to see each other when we’re passing on greens and and fairways and then we get to compare stats at home and everything,” September said.

In the past three years of high school, September has also run cross country, participated in track and field, been on the swim team, and played tennis.

Outside of sports, she holds a 4.41 GPA, is involved with the NHS, Beta Club, Engineering Club, and volunteers with the Lucky Penny Organization.

She plans to pursue a career in the STEM field, and Arnold Principal Britt Smith said he knows she’ll succeed no matter where she goes next.

“To be so good like what she is, that you have colleges that are looking and saying, ‘You know what, we want you to bring your scholastic and athletic talents to our school,'” Smith said.

September is being heavily recruited to play golf in college but is still undecided about where she wants to attend.

“Going into it, it was a little stressful,” September said. “But now I’m kind of narrowing down things and hopefully soo I maybe get something awesome to happen.”