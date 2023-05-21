FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s Parker Smelcer.

“He’s a perfect example of what a student athlete in high school is,” Chipley Head Basketball Coach Andy Compton said.

Smelcer played on the Chipley baseball and football teams all four years. For the second time as a Tiger baseball player, he made an appearance in the state title game.

“It’s great that we made it this far because we made it as far as possible,” Smelcer said. “That’s all you can ask for when you’re saying that your last game ever was playing a state championship.”

This time he walked away with the ultimate prize, but an injury in the playoffs almost stole that opportunity. In the region semifinal against Port St. Joe, Smelcer tweaked his shoulder.

“He didn’t practice before we played Bozeman and he came back out and he said ‘I’m playing’ and it didn’t limit him,” Compton said.

There was no chance he would miss out on the opportunity to contribute to a state title victory.

“Back down is not part of his vocabulary,” Compton said. “You see him play football and see him play baseball. He may make a mistake but it doesn’t affect him. He’s the next play guy. That’s the kind of guy you want.”

In the state semifinal game, Smelcer made a clutch diving grab, which is something he’s been waiting to do.

“I’ve been wanting to make a diving catch my whole high school career,” Smelcer said. “To be able to do it in a championship environment is great.”

Smelcer also works hard in the classroom and has a 4.5 GPA. After high school, he will attend Chipola and then transfer to Pharmacy school at the University of Florida.