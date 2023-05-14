LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s NyLa Parker.

“Not only is she an integral part of the Mosley cheer program, she is an outstanding student in the classroom and she’s just an all-around amazing kid,” Mosley Head Cheer Coach Kristen Samples said.

Parker started cheerleading when she was four years old. She made the Mosley JV team as a freshman and moved up to varsity as a sophomore. During her junior year, she joined the Mosley competitive cheerleading team.

“She competed with us her junior year and that was the first time that Mosley cheer has won regionals,” Samples said. “Then this past year, her senior year, she jumped in for us when we needed a fill-in and helped us earn our bid to the state championships.”

On top of helping make history for Mosley competitive cheerleading, she has been a fixture on the sideline for the last couple of seasons.

“She is the one on the field that people compliment the most,” Samples said. “They always come up and say, Who is that girl? She’s so fun to watch and she is just a joy to see at the football game.”

Parker is also involved in theater at Mosley. She has worked in many roles from on-stage talent, behind the scenes, choreographed pieces, and even directed various productions including “Footloose”.

“I love making new dances and teaching it to people and then seeing it come alive on stage,” Parker said.

After high school, Parker will attend the University of West Florida, where she will be majoring in theater.

“I’m very excited to do shows at a higher level and to showcase more of my talent and ability,” Parker said.

Parker is also a hard classroom worker with a 3.9 GPA.