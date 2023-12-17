SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Noah Gray.

“He might be the most well-rounded athlete I’ve ever coached,” Bozeman head basketball coach Matt Granville said. “4.5 GPA, school president. He does it all. He represents us well both on and off the court.”

Gray has played basketball at Bozeman since eighth grade and moved to varsity as a freshman. He became a top player for the Bucks in his junior season, leading the team in points last year.

“He showed immense growth from his eighth-grade year,” Granville said. “He’s played varsity all four years and then last year really came on strong, ended up leading the team in scoring. This year, he is our team captain. ”

Gray grew up in Indiana, so basketball has been a big part of his life for a long time. It wasn’t until he lived in the Panhandle, that he became the star player he is now.

I was never really the best player on the floor just because I was a short, little chubby kid just trying to play basketball,” Gray said. “Then moving here, I had a growth spurt.”

In his senior season, Gray is averaging 14 points per game. He leads the Bucks in field goals, rebounds, and blocks.

Gray also shines in the classroom, he has a 4.4 GPA and is third in his class.

“Noah is going to have any opportunity he wants,” Granville said. “If he wants to play college ball, that opportunity is going to be there. Academically, there’s no doubt, whatever he puts his mind to, he’s going to be able to do it.”

Gray is the captain of the Bozeman basketball team, senior class president, and is involved in numerous clubs at school.

Gray wants to become a sports agent, a career where he can use his background in playing sports.

“Getting the experience of playing, as well as the business aspect of learning with a business of being a sports agent,” Gray said. “Both of them together is my dream.”

After high school, Gray hopes to continue his basketball career playing at any level. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps of playing basketball in college.