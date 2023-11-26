DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Walton’s Noah Boatwright.

Boatwright has started at inside linebacker for the Walton football team for the last three years.

“He’s just an old school inside linebacker, traditional football player,” Walton head football coach Keith White said.

In his senior season, Boatwright led Class 2S in tackles, where he averaged over 12 tackles a game.

“He has high standards,” White said. “You can’t you can’t take that away from him because he loves to overachieve.”

After notching over 20 tackles in two straight games, his standard grew.

“I’m never settling for anything,” Boatwright said.

Boatwright is always working to be the hardest-working athlete on the field.

“You can’t outwork him,” White said. “He’s great spirited. He loves to work. He loves to learn.”

On top of being a dominant football player, Boatwright is a growing social media star. He has more than 90K followers on social media platforms.

“Everywhere we go, every team we play, everybody knows Boatwright,” White said. “If you’re not following him online on that Instagram and TikTok, that joker makes videos that are out of this world.”

He started a business when he was 16 years old and is now coming out with a Christian brand. This new brand ties in with his team as many of his teammates gave their lives to Christ before the season.

“The fact that I can influence somebody and change someone else’s life is more than any money, anything else you can gain,” Boatwright said. “The fact that you can save somebody and help them learn about God, that’s just truly amazing.”

His goal is to create a larger company one day, but before that, he hopes to continue his football career playing at the collegiate level.