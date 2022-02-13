CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s, Mason Barnes.

Barnes is a senior on the Tigers basketball season that just came to an end, but he grew a love for the game at a young age because of a sibling rivalry with his older brother.

“We’d get home we’d play basketball we’d throw the football,” Barnes said. “Very, very, very competitive, lots of trash talking, it really pushed me to become better because being the little brother I always wanted to get better than him.”

The senior also runs track at Chipley but athletics aren’t his main focus on campus.

“After basketball, you always got to remember that there’s stuff after, like getting a job and pursuing your education and stuff, Barnes said. “So it’s important to keep a high GPA and keep your grades up.”

Barnes holds a 4.3 GPA and is dual enrolled at Chipola College, giving him a very tight schedule.

“Wake up in the morning, drive over to Chipola, do my classes, take my tests, come back, as soon as I get back I have to get ready for basketball practice,” Barnes said. “We practice and then most of the time I go home and start doing my homework and then come right back to the gym for games or practice.”

Upon graduation, Barnes plans to spend another year at Chipola before transferring to Florida State in pursuit of a career in engineering, a path Chipley basketball coach Dwight Kennedy said he will succeed in.

“I expect Mason to go out and be a great citizen out in this community for sure,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully he goes to Florida State, I’m a Florida State alum so I’m going to push him there, go Noles, but whatever Mason wants to do in life, he’s going to do.”

With a bright future ahead, Barnes can’t help by look back at all the memories he’s made with his team.

“It’s felt great being able to play here all four years,” Barnes said. “Being able to have coaches that have been there for me and supported me the whole way and have great teammates that have also done the same just getting to enjoy every practice and every game with them and representing the city.”