Scholar Athlete of the Week – Mark Clemons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s, Mark Clemons.

The senior is the captain of the Dolphins soccer team and has a long history of playing the sport.

“I moved here to Panama City in the second grade and my mom put me in a rec soccer program and I’ve been playing ever since then,” Clemons said. “I played probably six years of club soccer and when got into high school I tried out for the Mosley JV team and I’ve been playing for Mosley ever since.”

Off the field, Clemons is an exceptional student. He holds a 4.79 GPA and is set to be his senior class’ Valedictorian.

Mosley boy’s soccer coach James Lovett said it was remarkable to see what Clemons has done both in academics and athletics and see a bright future ahead for him.

“It’s going to be neat to look back at Mark in about five to 10 years and see what he’s accomplished and how well he’s done,” Lovett said. “Just knowing that there are young men and women out there like that can just push the envelope and take up a leadership role in their community and their work and they’re just going to do very well for themselves.”

Upon Graduation, Clemons has plans to attend the prestigious West Point Army Academy, following in the footsteps of his father.

“So actually my dad graduated from West Point, class of ’86, and then he stayed in the military for about 20 years after that,” Clemons said. “And so he’s filled my head with stories of his time for throughout my whole life really, so that’s really inspired me to maybe try to do the same thing, maybe a little different, but we’ll find out when I get there.”

The senior has always set goals for himself and achieved them whether in sports or in his studies, but now that his soccer career is coming to an end, he said he’ll be looking for a new goal.

“I’ve probably based most of my time on school and athletics so it’s probably honestly only limited to that area,” Clemons said. “And now that I’ve gotten my Valedictorian goal, maybe I’ll branch out a little more and discover some new hobbies.”

One thing is certain, however, when it comes to Clemons’s future; he plans to serve his county and become an Army Ranger like his father.

“I want to be an Army Ranger,” Clemons said. I want to be an Officer in charge of a Ranger battalion at some point in my future and I think West Point will be able to take me there, and I’m really looking forward to that.”