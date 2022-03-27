PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County ace pitcher Marissa Barnes has a 1.67 ERA in 21 innings pitched this year. Opponents are hitting just .105 against Barnes.

Barnes is signed to play softball at Gulf Coast next year. She has a 3.9 GPA and hopes to pursue a career as a physical therapist assistant.

“Always wanted to do PTA since I was in middle school,” Barnes said. “It’s just something that I’ve always enjoyed and liked watching people, helping people.”

Barnes said her mom always pushed her in her schoolwork.

“Mom kind of pushed me to be like, ‘hey have the best grades, it catches people’s eyes, it makes you look better as a person,'” Barnes said. “And later on in your life it will come out and it will show. And I just kind of, I’d rather have everything set in a row than everything spread out and not know what’s going on.”

Barnes said her dad encouraged her on the diamond.

“He used to be my catcher every day,” Barnes said. “He’d go in the yard once he got back from work, he’d catch me. And days he couldn’t my Mom would go out there and catch me. So they were always there to support me.”

Whether in the classroom or on the diamond, Barnes said she works as hard as she can.

“He used to be my catcher every day,” Barnes said. “He’d go in the yard once he got back from work, he’d catch me. And days he couldn’t my Mom would go out there and catch me. So they were always there to support me.”