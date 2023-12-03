LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Madison Woodworth.

Woodworth started weightlifting as a freshman. At first, she was nervous about the new sport, but she quickly fell in love with it.

“I was scared walking in and I loved it from the first practice,” Woodworth said. “Now I’ve done it the last four years.”

Woodworth is a bright light that fills the weight room and is known for supporting all of her teammates.

“The world needs more of that,” Mosley girls weightlifting coach Tj Page said. “Not just a team, but just the world in general.”

Woodworth had a strong post-season run in her junior season. At districts, she placed first for traditional and second for Olympic. At regionals, she placed third for traditional and fifth for Olympic. She said she didn’t have her best performance at state, but still placed in the top 15.

“To be able to medal this year at State,” Woodworth said. “Last year, I didn’t do so hot. It was not my year. But this year, I’m just ready to turn it around.”

For her senior year, standing on the podium at state is her end goal.

“The thing that I’ve taught myself throughout each year is just your biggest competition is yourself,” Woodworth said. “And you never know what’s going to happen during those times, anything can.”

Woodworth has a full schedule, between school, practice, and work.

“She has a lot of dedication to pull all that,” Page said. “I think somebody like her in this instance, she’s going to be more fit for college and life after high school because she’s had to juggle all of this while still trying to get the grades.”

In her junior season, she wanted to push herself by joining the track and field team to try shot put and discus.

“With discus, it’s a lot of technique, just like weight lifting,” Woodworth said. Shot put and discus also helped me with weightlifting, noticing that there is a lot of technique that you have to focus on.”

In the spring, her goal is to make an appearance at regionals and state in just her second year with the sport. Woodworth is already on the right track after receiving a collegiate offer after one season.