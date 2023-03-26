WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Wewahitchka’s Madison Forehand.

She has been playing softball since she was a little kid and is now playing in her final season.

“I started at a very young age, like four, three years old, and I’ve been playing since then,” Forehand said. “I just like the competition and being able to meet new people.”

Forehand started playing on the Wewahitchka varsity team when she was in the 8th grade.

“She was a player that needed a lot of work and now she’s the one that helps the younger players,” Wewahitchka Head Softball Coach Justin Smith said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in her.”

Forehand is also the cheer captain at Wewahitchka High School. She is in the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and Health Occupations Students of America and has a 4.25 GPA.

“You’re not a good role model on the field, if you don’t have good grades in school as well,” Forehand said.

Her involvement with HOSA has helped her discover her passion for nursing. She recently became Phlebotomy certified and is working on EKG certification.

“I’ve always loved helping people,” Forehand said.

After high school, she will be attending Troy University.