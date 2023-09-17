PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Lauren Wit.

“Lauren is probably the most humble player, but her drive you can see when she is one of those people when she speaks you really listen,” North Bay Haven head volleyball coach Emersonn Cabatu said.

Wit has been playing volleyball with the Buccaneers for the last four years.

“You sometimes see this pause in the air, and I am in awe,” Cabatu said. “Her athleticism in the middle as she comes around and she pauses. Then there you see her draw and that analytical thinking like, I’m going to hit there.”

This year, Wit has been a key leader for North Bay Haven up front.

“Lauren has stepped up to be the guiding principle, the silent leader to communicate with the team, and bring them together for a common cause,” Cabatu said.

Wit is also dedicated in the classroom and has a 4.64 GPA.

“I’ve always been drawn to school and good grades,” Wit said. “That’s just a priority for me.”

After high school, Wit wants to attend college. She has not decided what she wants to study in college but is leaning towards something in science, potentially pharmacy.

“I’ve always been drawn to math or science,” Wit said. “I’m just naturally better at those, so it’s just more fun.”