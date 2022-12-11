DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Walton’s Laney Kelley.

Kelley played volleyball and soccer at Walton for the last four years. This year she is one of the captains of the soccer team.

“It definitely suits her, I mean she definitely was born to lead and she fills the position,” head coach Arielle Rhodes said.

Kelley has a 3.9 GPA and wants to study business entrepreneurship.

“That’s the most important thing, especially for being an athlete, that school always comes first,” Kelley said.

She currently runs a small business on Instagram where she sells paintings and macaroons. In February, she was crowned Miss Defuniak Springs.

Kelley is the president of anchor club, a member of key club, social media manager for pep club, student section leader and student council president.

“It’s incredible because how do you have that energy, I’m exhausted just watching her because she does very well with her time management,” Rhodes said.

Kelley currently takes classes at Northwest Florida State College. She has applied to a few colleges but has not made any decisions.