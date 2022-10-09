BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Holmes County’s Laine Nallick.

Laine has been a member of the Holmes County football team since he was a freshman, but in his sophomore year he suffered an injury that wasn’t diagnosed until almost a year later.

Laine had a labrum tear and a small bone fragment broke off and was floating around in the area.

“He’s been trying to accomplish everything he can in that short period of time with him being a senior he feels like he did lose some time on that, but coming back from that injury that has been one of the biggest things he’s had to overcome, but he’s done well with it,” Holmes County head football coach, Jeff Lee said.

The injury set Laine back, but he put in all the time and effort to get back on the field for his senior season, and be better than ever.

“I definitely missed football a lot. Couldn’t really do anything,” Nallick said. “I tried to come out here and I couldn’t do nothing with them and then whenever I got back to it this summer it was worth it.”

Laine has a 3.6 GPA and tries to help out in his community whenever help is needed. He is still in the process of deciding what he wants to do after graduating from high school.