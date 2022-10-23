PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Kyra Pierce.

Krya has been on the Bozeman volleyball team since she was in eighth grade, and she started the move up to varsity as a sophomore.

“Honestly practicing with people that are better than you makes you better,” Pierce said. “If you play with people that are under you the whole time you’re not going to get any better. You can’t always be the all star. Sometimes you have to be the underdog to get better.”

On top of her athletic talents, Kyra is very dedicated to her academics and is currently the valedictorian of her class, and if that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she is also the senior class president.

“Well, it’s just really important to like, not only be smart, but also be athletic,” Pierce said. “So to keep your grades up, you not only get that image, but you also get just the knowledge itself. I mean, knowledge is really power. So having that and being able to use that in your future is kind of key. You can’t play volleyball forever, but you can always use the knowledge that you learn in school to grow a future.”

Kyra hopes to attend the University of West Florida and wants to study criminology.