PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kylie Parker has been playing softball for more than eight years.

After moving to Florida from Virginia a couple of years ago, Parker has been an integral part of Wewahitchka’s team, leading the squad with four home runs this year. She said her Dad first pushed her to play softball.

“I hit a lot with my Dad,” Parker said. “Especially when I was younger my freshman and sophomore year we’d go out almost everyday and hit off the machine, hit off the tee. We’d do whatever we could, get extra time in by myself, like one on one time.”

Parker has been playing travel softball on the weekends for years. But she doesn’t just star on the diamond. She also has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend West Florida next year.

Parker plans to become a nurse. At Wewahitchka, she has received hands-on training for her future career.

“So right now at Wewa I’m doing a health science class,” Parker said. So I’m EKG certified now and I’m on track to get full body certified. So health career is definitely my main choice right now. At my old school I was set on sports medicine but I realized that in the end that’s not really what I want. But the medical route is where I’m going.”