WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Wewahitchka’s Katie Jones.

Jones has been playing volleyball since she was in the sixth grade, and has been a member of the Wewahitchka volleyball team for four years.

“I’ve known Katie since she was in the seventh grade,” head coach Nikita Miller said. “I volunteered and helped out there and she was always just a bubbly light. She was the one that always wanted to work the hardest on the court, wanted to come in early, and stay late. Always asked me to go to the gym extra and help her.”

Jones is very involved in her school, she is the president of the National Honor Society and the secretary of the student government association.

Outside of practice, Jones helps coach younger athletes in the community.

“I love it,” Jones said. “It’s so sweet because whenever you see them actually start to learn how to do it they get happy.”

She has a 3.9 GPA and wants to study hematology and oncology in college. She does not know where she will attend college but is looking at the University of Florida or Florida State University.