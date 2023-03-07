BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s, Kamryn Parish.

Parish was a four-year starter for the Blountstown volleyball team and will be playing in college, but volleyball wasn’t always her main sport.

“I used to play softball, but I’ve been playing since middle school,” Parish said. “And since I got to high school, I learned that, well I didn’t want to play college at first, and then after I started looking into it, I decided it was something that I wanted to do.”

On February 24, Parish signed to Enterprise State Community College to continue her athletic and academic career. Blountstown head volleyball coach, Leigh Ann Summers said the college is very lucky to bring her on board.

“She’s one of those rare players who you can throw her anywhere,” Summers said. “And she’s going to play. She’s a gamer. She always shows up. We will laugh at her because when she hits the ball out or she hits in the net, she’s going to have a little moment, but she always comes back, lets it go and comes back stronger. But, I could put her anywhere on that court and she could play it. Maybe not defensively, a little bit, even though she thinks she’s a DS and Libero, but anywhere I needed her, she would go.”

Parish was even better in than classroom than on the court, as she holds a 3.98 GPA and helped lead the Blountstown volleyball team to earn the FHSAA Class 1A academic award this fall.

“One of the hardest things, even for me is time management,” Summers said. “And you have to when you dual enroll, you have to be able to do that. And she’s managed her time well. She takes care of know homework and tests and studying when she’s not at school, when she’s not there, she does that at home.”

Parish is still undecided on a major in college, but right now she is leaning toward sports medicine.

“One of my teammates, she got hurt, and seeing it was really sad. I didn’t like it, her being gone. I want to be able to if I do pursue that, be able to help people get back on the court and be able to play.”

Parish is done playing indoor volleyball at Blountstown but is playing beach volleyball for the Tigers this spring.