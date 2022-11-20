PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s Kailey Cook.

Cook has been a member of the Bay varsity volleyball team since her freshman year.

“When you think Bay High volleyball, you really do think Kailey Cook,” head coach Sierra Burris said.

She has been playing volleyball since the sixth grade and started playing because of her sister. But, growing up she loved the sport of basketball.

“I liked basketball more in middle school, and then I got to high school and made varsity as a freshman and that’s when I fell in love with the sport,” Cook said.

She does not play basketball anymore but is the manager of the boys basketball team at Bay. Cook is also the senior class president.

“Getting to see that that quiet confidence and intelligence is prevalent in the classroom as well,” Burris said. “She’ll never be the one to shout out an answer, but she always knows it. And that’s definitely true on the court as well.”

She has a 4.2 GPA and wants to major in social work or juvenile law.