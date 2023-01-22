PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Justin Johnson.

Johnson is dominating in his senior season. Recently winning the county championship, placing seventh in the 126 weight category at the George Mulligan Wrestling Tournament, and reaching 100 career wins.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes,” Bozeman assistant wrestling coach Jon Myers said. “He comes in early and make sure that he’s doing what he needs to do and obviously he’s he’s got some grades in the classroom to put him in the right place to compete.”

Johnson is in his seventh year of wrestling. He started at Bozeman in the sixth grade, then after two years decided to transfer to Wewahitchka. After four years with the Gators, he wanted to return back to Bozeman for his senior season.

This year he is the team captain for the wrestling team and is ready to take his team to state competition.

“It takes kids like Justin to be able to to build a program that kids want to strive to be good,” Myers said. “When they see somebody come back, that has been working hard and achieving those goals. It makes everybody else in the room just want it so much more.”

He is also dedicated to his academics and has a 4.0 GPA.

“You work hard in the classroom,” Johnson said. “If you don’t work hard, teachers aren’t going to believe in you. I’ve had so many teachers help me in my seven years.”

Johnson is autistic, but he wants to show that you should never let a disability slow you down.

“If you think a disability can stop you from anything, you’re wrong,” Johnson said. “It should just push you harder.”

“Even though he’s open about it,” Myers said. “We don’t we don’t really notice in the room. He works harder than anybody else in the room. He’s just a kid. So I would say that though he has autism. It’s not a defining thing for him. He’s hardworking. His character really shines through in everything he does.”

Johnson hopes to receive a scholarship for wrestling to attend college and continue competing, and then one day become a wrestling or football coach.