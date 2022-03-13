SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bozeman baseball relies on one guy to be its top pitcher and batter. But Jeremy Todd excels in the classroom too.

“He’s probably one of the best, if not the best player in this area,” Bozeman baseball coach Jeff Patton said.

Todd is hoping to study sports medicine at Gulf Coast.

“I just like studying the body,” Todd said. “You know I like knowing what’s going on with my body. You know when I’m sore in a certain place, I like knowing why I’m sore and what I can do to fix it. And I want to be like a physical trainer when I grow up.”

Todd said he always hopes to set a good example for his younger brothers through his schoolwork and play on the diamond.

“Try to be a role model for them,” Todd said. “Try to set the standard of what we want. And you know it’s not just what I do on the baseball field, you know I try to be a role model in the classroom and what I can do there. And just being a good person off the field and hope that they follow my path.”

Twice a week the brothers field ground balls from their dad at Frank Brown Park. On and off the diamond, competition is always stemming in the Todd household.

“Super competitive, the youngest brother just turned 10 but you know he acts like a teenager so anytime we’re out there taking ground balls he’s trying to better than me and trying to beat me,” Todd said. “You know he’ll talk a little bit of trash and then the middle brother, man nothing’s stopping him. He’s a wall man.”