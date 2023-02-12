PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s Jayshawn Conerly.

Conerly was one of the leaders on the Bay High football team, helping lead the Tornadoes to the first district win since 2004.

“He’s never wavered from being a Bay High guy,” Bay High Head Football Coach Jeremy Brown said. “And and his focus to detail carries over to all the other guys on the team. Every kid on the team has a huge amount of respect for him. He was a leader for us, not just in the classroom but on the field.”

He dominated on both sides of the ball, playing wide receiver and defensive back.

“First team all district, first team all county for the best team in the district and the best team in the county,” Brown said.

He is also dedicated in the classroom and has a 3.5 GPA.

“Grade are important, it’s always school first,” Conerly said. “That’s why it’s scholar athlete. Scholar comes first, then athlete second, it all starts in the classroom.”

Brown said he is the kind of kid teachers and coaches brag about.

“You won’t have one teacher at Bay High say anything bad about him,” Brown said. “They all love him. They wish they had 15 Jayshawn Conerlys in their class and when you get a kid like that has that type of personality but also a really good football player it helps your team and obviously he we had a pretty good team this year and he’s a big reason for that.”

After high school Conerly wants to attend college and study sports management. He has not decided where he will attend college, but Brown expects him to sign to play at the next level by the end of the school year.