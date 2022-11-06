PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Jacob Pawlas.

“He’s a coaches player, Jacob does a good job,” head coach Shawn Campbell said. “He does everything you ask him to do. Yes sir, no sir. Even when he’s wrong, he’s a yes sir no sir guy. You take 50 of him every single year, with his effort and his heart and his desire and and his smile. That’s one of the things all about him every day. He’s always smiling.”

Jacob has a 3.6 GPA. He wants to study Marine Biology and attend the University of West Florida.

“I know they have huge wetlands for marine biology and all the area to go explore,” Pawlas said. “It’s just so fun. And I know they’re a powerhouse football team, too, and I would love to go watch if I don’t happen to play.”

Jacob started for the Arnold football team for two years. He wants to play football in college and is open to any school that would give him the opportunity.