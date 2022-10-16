PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Port St. Joe’s Jabara Pearson.

Jabara plays football, basketball and baseball for Port St. Joe. He’s been a member of the football team since his freshman year and moved up to varsity in his sophomore season, and he’s played varsity in baseball since he was a freshman.

“Jabara is a phenomenal young man,” head football coach Tanner Jones said. “Hard worker, good kid. He’s a friend of everybody’s, a starter for us since we’ve been here. Started cornerback all three years. This year, he’s kind of came out. He’s caught some some deep passes. He’s become a deep threat for us. Somebody we really rely on on the field.”

Before his junior season he tore his meniscus, and had to have surgery and most recently over the summer, he had surgery on his appendix.

After those setbacks, he was hesitant to return to the football field.

” When I got hurt I was pretty sad,” Pearson said. “I didn’t feel like coming back, but I did coach talked to me. It was gonna take a lot to get back.”

With some convincing from his coach, he decided to come back.

“Oh its been been great,” Pearson said. “I love I love football now. My senior years been great.”

Pearson has multiple offers to play either baseball or football in college, but has not made a decision yet.

He has a 3.8 GPA and wants to study sports management in college.