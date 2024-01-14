COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s Izayah Eldridge.

Eldrige and the Chipley boys basketball team are working towards another deep run with the hopes of winning a state title.

“One hot streak and we’re back to where we were last year,” Eldridge said. “We have to put faith in our coach, the team, and God, and we’ll be right where we need to be.”

At the end of 2023, Eldridge tweaked his knee in a game, which forced him to take a break.

“To sit him out one week which he did not like, by the way,” Chipley head coach Dwight Kennedy said. “He knew he had to sit out at least one week. Then he came out last Friday and played one of the best games of the season.”

Now that Eldridge is back on the court, he is working to contribute in any way he can.

“Being a leader,” Eldridge said. “They need somebody on the court to help them be there and to make sure they are focused on film days and practice and on the court.”

You can guarantee he will give 100% on the court, and you can guarantee the same effort in the classroom. Eldridge holds a 4.1 GPA.

“That’s him in the classroom,” Kennedy said. “That’s that’s him in a locker room as just as a teammate. He’s sitting on a bench. He’s there. He’s going to go hard no matter what he’s doing.”

Eldridge has been dual enrolled at Chipola since the summer of his sophomore year and has almost taken 60 hours.

“Academics should always be your priority if you want to go anywhere in life,” Eldridge said.

Eldrige wants to be a trauma nurse, with the hopes of helping people daily.