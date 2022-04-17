PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Isabel Ceydeli.

Ceydeli stars on Rutherford’s girls’ tennis team, and just was crowned the best player in Bay County. She’s now hoping to win the state tournament. Last year she lost in the quarterfinals. But she excels off the tennis court as well.

“She’s been to state every year she’s been at Rutherford High School,” Rutherford tennis coach DaShoan Olds said. “But not only that she’s been doing great in the classroom at the same time. She’s in the IB program, making great remarks. She’s taking physics. As a matter of fact, as soon as she is done with tennis she is taking an IB physics test.”

Ceydeli has a 3.6 GPA and was Rutherford’s president of her sophomore and junior classes. She plans to attend Nova Southeastern University and major in pre-med, focusing on health and sciences.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, just be in the medical field,” Ceydeli said. “I love to help out with people. So any chance I get I would love to do that so definitely I would like to go that route.”

Ceydeli said that she wants to be a pediatrician. She said that Rutherford has helped prepare her for the future.

“Honestly Rutherford has prepared me for college,” Ceydeli said. “I wouldn’t be having the options I have now, especially with Coach Olds as a coach. He’s pushed me throughout these years of high school so I feel good about representing a new school.”