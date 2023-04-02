LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Hudson Rowan.

“He’s a pleasure to coach because he brings that energy every day and I love it,” Mosley head baseball coach Bobby Howard said. “He’s just a great kid who happens to be an outstanding baseball player.”

Rowan entered the week as the state’s strikeout leader in class 6A and is fourth overall throughout all classes. In almost 27 innings and 107 batters faced, the left handed pitcher has shut out 59 of them, striking out over 55% of the batters he’s faced this season.

“Failure is my teacher,” Rowan said. “I learn from failure, and that’s the biggest thing. I feel like I strive after I fail because I know what not to do. And I know what to do to not let that happen again, so failure has been huge to me.”

As an underclassman, Rowan committed to Florida State.

“I know it’s not gonna be easy to get a job, but my job is to go in there, compete every single day and try to earn a starting job,” Rowan said.

Rowan has had a ball and a bat in his hand for as long as he can remember.

“I Watch SportsCenter every night since I was probably five years old,” Rowan said. “I was never the one to watch cartoons. I always watch SportsCenter and baseball. I’ve been in love with it ever since and I’m still continuing to fall in love with every day.”

He hasn’t been on this journey alone. Just a couple steps behind his older brother Coleman who has taught him how to deal with slumps and pressure in big games.

“My brother is my best friend,” Rowan said. “I love him so much. I’m super thankful for him. He’s taught me how to deal with failure. He’s taught me a lot and I’m really thankful for that.”

In Hudson’s sophomore season he closed out the state title game with his brother sitting behind home plate.

Rowan currently has a 3.7 GPA and he wants to study business in college. His goal is to continue playing baseball at the professional level one day.