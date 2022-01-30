PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Haile Hallmon.

“I played soccer since I was six years old and with a lot of girls even, a few girls on the Arnold team I’ve known since I was six years old and Alex on the Mosley team we’ve been playing forever. I wanted to try something new, I got into volleyball my eighth grade year started playing travel and that and I just fell in love with it,” Hallmon said.

Hallmon has a big part of the Dolphins volleyball and soccer teams the past few years.

According to Maxpreps, the libero racked up 603 digs this season with 38 aces and 94 assists.

On the soccer field, she’s scored six goals with 13 assists.

However, it can be a balancing act when it comes to juggling two different sports.

“My parents help me a lot with trying to figure out what I can do, work around my schedule, obviously sometimes I have to choose one over the other, but for the most part I try and make it work. It’s not easy, it’s definitely not,” Hallmon said.

Hallmon’s senior year has already been filled with great memories, the biggest of them being, of course, the volleyball team’s state championship win.

“I always want to go back and re-watch the game, I’ve actually re-watched it two or three times. Every single time makes me feel so happy seeing us win, but also it’s was my last high school season so, but it was an awesome ending,” Hallmon said.

Hallmon’s career in sports isn’t stopping in high school though, as she signed to play volleyball for Spring Hill College in Mobile back in November.

Hallmon said getting to play at the next level has always been something she’s dreamed about and she has just one piece of advice for athletes who want to do the same.

“Don’t stop working. If you think that you’re not gonna be able to play at the next level or anything, there is a school for you and definitely keep your teammates close, good chemistry is definitely the one thing I’ve learned that’s a key component in the team’s success. Keep the team chemistry good and just keep working hard,” Hallmon said.