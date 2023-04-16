LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Giuliana Pfefferkorn.

Pfefferkorn grew up swimming competitively and didn’t pick up a racket until her freshman year of high school.

“It’s awesome just seeing how much I’ve grown,” Pfefferkorn said. “I’ve played some of the same people all four years and seeing the scores getting closer or even starting to beat them is just like it’s eye-opening.”

It didn’t take her long to master the game of tennis, earning the one seed at Mosley in her sophomore season.

“She’s left huge shoes that will need to be filled,” Mosley Head Tennis Coach Nancy Garcia said. “She’s dominated at the one seed again for as many years as I can remember.”

Pfefferkorn is also a huge leader on the court, becoming the team captain as a sophomore.

“Everyone looks up to Juliana, not just on the girls’ side, but the boys’ side, too,” Garcia said. “She’s just a rock.”

Pfefferkorn says she learned her leadership skills from her mother, who was the first female officer at the Navy base.

“She’s pushed me to be outstanding,” Pfefferkorn said. “And just to take those roles, even if you don’t get it. She’s just really a great influence in my life.”

Outside of tennis, Pfefferkorn is the treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta, treasurer of Beta Club, and secretary of Pep Club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.7 GPA, putting her fourth in her class.

She will attend the University of Florida to study mechanical engineering.

