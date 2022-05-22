PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Port St. Joe’s Erica Ramsey.

Ramsey is a senior softball player signed to play for Chipola College next year.

“It’s close to home and when I went on the visit there it just felt like home,” Ramsey said of Chipola. “It was a small town feel, it felt like St. Joe. When I went around campus, everyone was talking to me and being so humble and helpful. It just felt like home. And the softball program, they’re known for winning, they got three national championships. It’s just a winning environment and I’m just so excited and it’s going to feel like home.”

Ramsey has been playing softball since she was five years old. Her Dad was the first person to get her into the sport.

“My dad he played baseball all his life and my whole family’s always played sports. My cousins played softball and baseball so softball was just something I grew up in and that was the first thing I started playing.”

The Sharks played her all across the infield. Ramsey hopes to major in sports medicine and minor in education at Chipola. She hopes to become an athletic trainer, and potentially a teacher. She said grades have always come first in her family.

“All my life it was school first, you got to keep your grades up if you want to be able to play,” Ramsey said. “So knowing I had to have to to be able to play, I knew I had to keep my grades up, keep all A’s and that was the most important thing to me.”

At Port St. Joe Ramsey had a 4.287 GPA. She has only received one B in her life, an 89 when she was in eighth grade. That hard work in the classroom stemmed from her parents.

“My parents, they made all A’s all their lives and they always remind me that neither of them had a B on their report card so I didn’t need to either,” Ramsey said.