PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Emma Hampton.

Emma has been playing volleyball since middle school. In addition to playing for Arnold, she plays club ball for the Emerald Coast Volleyball Club and beach volleyball with Bayou on the Beach.

“Emma’s whole journey through volleyball has been, I mean she’s a player that what we consider a utility player,” Head Coach, Danielle Hayes said. “She can play multiple positions and really she’s played every position throughout her whole career.”

Emma has received many awards in volleyball, but most recently she was named to the All Tournament Team at the Florida-USA Volleyball Challenge where 23 teams from four different states competed.

“I think if she keeps on this trajectory, the accolades will continue to come because she’s a great player and a great girl inside and out,” Hayes said.

Volleyball isn’t her only focus, she takes her academics very seriously and has a 4.2 GPA.

“I’m taking two college classes right now, so I have to find the time to do those two, prioritize them and take on and do all the homework for the AP classes,” Hampton said. “Time management is really really important.”

Emma is going to continue her volleyball career at Mobile University. She plans on studying Art in college.