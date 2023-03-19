BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Liberty County’s Ella Davis.

“Ella Davis is the type of kid that doesn’t like to lose,” Liberty County head softball coach Jennifer Sewell said. “She doesn’t care if you’re playing Rock-Paper-Scissors. That’s one thing I love about her. She’s very competitive.”

Davis has been a dominant figure on the Liberty County volleyball and softball teams for the last four years. She led her softball team to the final four last spring.

“I remember last year when the last ball was hit to her in the regional finals against Wewahitchka,” Sewell said. “I asked her what she was thinking. She said before I caught it, I thought we’re going to State. She says that type of mentality.”

In the fall, Davis was the only senior on the volleyball team, winning the state title in her final game on the court.

“Ever since we were little, I think that’s what we’ve all worked to happen,” Davis said. “It felt really good knowing that we won together.”

Recently Davis signed to play softball at Northwest Florida State College. After high school, she wants to study home health and geriatric nursing.

“They might not have anybody, so I want to be that person for them,” Davis said.

With the time she has left in high school, the focus has been securing another state title. Davis and the team have faced adversity this season with injuries, but she is excelling at her new position.

“Towards the beginning of the year, she had a leg injury, forcing her to sit out,” Sewell said. “She rehabbed it. She wanted to be out there. Then she was able to come back and she had to fill in for a spot on her team that was not her normal position. She’s excelled in it. She’s just a selfless player. She’s willing to step up wherever a team needs her.”

Davis has a 3.6 GPA and is involved in Beta Club and Garnet and Gold Club.