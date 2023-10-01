BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s Eli Dehn.

Dehn has been on the Blountstown football team all four years as a Tiger.

“Seniors are supposed to be our problem solvers, maintenance free,” Blountstown head football coach Greg Jordan said. “He’s definitely one of those guys. He takes care of his business academically, in the weight room, on the practice field.”

In his junior season, Dehn started weightlifting at Blountstown.

“It was just a learning experience, learning all the techniques,” Dehn said. “This year we’re going to try to go to state.”

Before he gets to the weightlifting season, Dehn is working with his team to close out his football career on a high note.

“I just want to do the best I can and help my team make it,” Dehn said.

His growth heading into his final season will be an added benefit for the Tigers.

“From last year to this year, just a lot of growth, a lot of maturation out of him and both physically and mentally,” Jordan said. “He’s more comfortable in a leadership role.”

Dehn currently has a 3.9 GPA and is dual-enrolled taking classes at Chipola. After high school, Dehn plans on attending Chipola for two years where he will major in engineering.