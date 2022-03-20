PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County baseball is 8-1 so far this season, and senior Colby Jones is a big reason for the Blue Devils’ success.

Jones stars in football, basketball, and baseball. He’s signed to play baseball at Northwest Florida State next year.

“It’s a dream come true, you know its something I’ve always worked toward ever since I was a kid with my Dad,” Jones said. “He always told me if I get the opportunity, it’s all because of the work I put in. With school and all that it makes you feel good about yourself. But yeah it feels like you accomplished something when you get that opportunity to go to the next level and play the sport that you love.”

Jones has a 3.2 GPA and hopes to major in education at Northwest Florida. He is interested in becoming a science teacher and coach in his future career. Jones said his father always pushes him to be the best he can be in school.

“Academics come before sports because you know sports are like a gift you get to play, because of the grades. The grades, you have to have grades to play the sports. So I’ve always studied seriously and I try, I try to stay on top of them. I do a good job of it, in the future I’d like to go into education, be a coach or something in the future, yes sir like a teacher.”

On the diamond, Jones said his older sister pushes him. She won a National Championship at Chipola College.

“I remember when we used to be little at the house we’d always go outside, play different sports throw a football, shoot a basketball. Throw softballs and baseball anything like that so yeah she was the one that really got me into all that stuff.”

Jones said he looked up to her growing up.

“She was a great role model she did everything right,” Jones said. “She worked hard, stayed on top of her grades and it all paid off. She was a good role model.”