PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All season long Arnold girls track and cross country has relied on senior Chloe Rook to lead the team.

“Right now she was our number one runner for our cross country team and she’s our number one runner right now in the 1600 and 3200,” Arnold Cross Country Coach Tom Dever said. “Yeah she is very critical for our success.”

Rook runs a 5:43 mile. Besides starring for the cross country team, Rook leads the way in the classroom too. She has a 4.6 GPA and plans to major in bio-science in college.

“I’m trying to go to school in bio-science,” Rook said. “I really want to do something in health care, I’m not sure if I want to be like a nurse or if I want to go more into medicine and be a physician or something like that but I’m definitely in that field.”

Rook said she enjoys AP classes because they’re challenging.

“Right now I’m in AP physics and it sounds horrible but it’s actually not bad, I really like it because it’s like challenging,” Rook said.

Rook said her sister inspired her to follow a career as a nurse or physician. She joined the Arnold girls basketball team because her dad played basketball. She began running because her mom is a runner.

“In a coaching career you get, every once in a while you get that special athlete who is very dedicated to their running and their studies and everything. And has all that combination together, and Chloe is one of those types,” Dever said.