SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Chance Jenkins.

“I’d heard he was a pretty good football player,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said. “I had no idea what he was. I mean, he’s just he’s so versatile. He works. Nobody outworks him.”

Coach Griffin didn’t know what to expect from Jenkins, but now he can’t imagine his team without number 12.

“If I had expectations he would have exceeded them, at every step of the way,” Griffin said. “Everything he’s done has far exceeded anything I could have imagined. He’s a fantastic football player. He’s a fantastic kid and I’m so grateful he’s wearing that Bozeman Buck uniform.”

Jenkins played his first three years of high school football at Arnold but decided he wanted to try something new in his final season.

“It was really tough for me,” Jenkins said. “It was a hard decision. I was a difference maker, Arnold, and obviously a leader over there. It was hard to leave some of those younger guys behind but ultimately, I had to do what was best for me.”

That decision has paid off for Jenkins. Through seven games at Bozeman, he’s already scored 13 touchdowns.

“Ever since I stepped foot into this program, I’ve been so much more motivated and I’ve wanted it a hundred times more,” Jenkins said. “My passion for the sport has been increased by so much just all these guys pushing me every single day.”

Jenkins is working towards offers to play football at the collegiate level.

“Either way, with his dedication in the classroom and his performance on the academic side, his future’s unbelievably bright both in football and aside from that,” Griffin said.

He has the grades to take him there with a 4.52 GPA. In college, he wants to major in finance and hopes to start his own construction company one day.

“I want to do something to leave behind a legacy,” Jenkins said. “I want to leave something that will give back to the community.”

Right now, he’s focused on taking his 7-0 team all the way and hopefully notching some offers before the season ends.