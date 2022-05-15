CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley senior Carson Shores has been a four-year starter at Chipley High School. Shores pitches and plays center field for the Tigers.

“You know you can put him out there in center field where he plays, and when he pitches also,” Chipley Baseball Coach Andy Compton said. “But in center field, he’s as steady as it comes.”

Compton said Shore’s work ethic has given the senior the opportunity to continue to play baseball in college. Shores is signed to play for Coast Alabama East.

“Well I started playing varsity freshman year so I just had to get better to get a starting spot,” Shores said. “And just get better every day.”

Shores has a 4.5 GPA at Chipley. He said there’s one key reason he decided to play for the Warhawks.

“Really the coaching staff, it’s a new coaching staff,” Shores said. “It seems like I’ve got a lot in common with them.”