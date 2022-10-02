SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is South Walton’s Camryn Halstead.

Camryn has been playing volleyball since she fell in love with the sport in the second grade. She plays on the South Walton varsity volleyball team and plays travel ball for the Emerald Coast Volleyball Club.

“She is very dominant at the net,” Head Coach, Meaghan Allen said. “She is an incredible blocker. She sees the ball. She reads it so well.”

Now she has the opportunity to play at the next level and will be continuing her career at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

“It’s a dream come true,” Halstead said. “Something I’ve been wanting to do since second grade and I finally get to do it and something that I’ve always thought about and been told is play in college where you also want to study. Spring Hill is a great college academically and all the professors are great, so that’s really what the final thing came down to.”

Allen said being able to play in college is a well deserved opportunity for her athlete.

“A perfect example of seeing someone recognize the challenges in front of them, refuse to give up,” Allen said. “To push herself all the time in and out of the gym and she’s achieved those goals and I really feel like she deserves all the success that comes her way. She’s just one of those people that refuses to quit and refuses to give up and now all those rewards are starting to pay off for her.”

Camryn has a 4.2 GPA and wants to study pharmaceuticals in college.