BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Holmes County’s Cade Foxworth.

“I’ll probably never be satisfied, but it’s good to see everything pay off,” Foxworth said.

Foxworth played wide receiver and cornerback for the Blue Devils and was the emergency quarterback each spring, even though he never took a varsity snap in the fall.

“Cade Foxworth is a great high school athlete and a great person,” Holmes County Head Coach Jeff Lee said. “It’s evident by everything that he has done for us.”

Foxworth is also on the weightlifting team and is headed to state competition after taking second place in the 154 weight group for Olympic and third place for traditional.

“He’s overcome a lot of things off the field to be where he is right now,” Lee said. “And I expect nothing more than continued success for him.”

On top of his athletics, Foxworth plays guitar at his church every Sunday, is the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club, is a member of the beta club, and has a 4.5 GPA.

After high school, he will attend Chipola, majoring in political science, and then wants to transfer to Florida State, and eventually become a lawyer.

“I’m going to put in the work ethic that I’ve gained from playing football and weightlifting and having strong academics,” Foxworth said. “I feel like that will propel me.”

Although Foxworth’s time as a Blue Devil is coming to an end, his mark left on Holmes County will never be forgotten.

“I think leaving not only his is athletic and academic, but just his name in general,” Lee said. “When they speak of Cade Foxworth, they’ll speak the good things.”



