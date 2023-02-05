PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Bayleigh Pitts.

“I think she’s one of the best center backs in Bay County,” North Bay Haven Head Girls Soccer Coach Logan Graham said.

Pitts is one of the captains for the North Bay Haven girls soccer team.

She has been playing soccer since she was four years old and will continue to play after high school.

“For a while there, she not only was one of the leading center backs, but she was also our top goal scorer,” Graham said. “So there were a couple of games she missed and that dropped her down a little bit. But not only can she defend, but she can score goals. So kind of an all around player.”

On National Signing day, Pitts signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Mobile.

“Definitely really tough because obviously you’re deciding to pick a school away from your family,” Pitts said. “But it’s also something that’s so exciting because I get to continue my athletic career.”

She interns at her church for youth group and volunteers at soccer youth camps.

“I think growing up I went to these camps too, and I loved looking out to the people because then it showed me what I could be one day and it makes me want to work hard to to be a college athlete,” Pitts said.

She has a 3.6 GPA and wants to study business in college.