LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Ashlyn Mclain.

Mclain has been cheering for most of her life, starting the sport in the first grade.

“She’s been cheering for me since she was six years old,” Mosley head cheer coach Kristen Samples said. “I’ve been able to watch that grow from a baby all the way to senior year.”

Mclain spent the majority of her cheer career on a competitive team. When she started cheering at Mosley, she started spirit cheer.

“She’s the one that loves to get the crowd involved,” Samples said. “She’s very versatile. She can do anything we ask her to do.”

Her competitive skills have been an asset on the Mosley competitive team. The Dolphins won regionals for the first time in school history when she was on the team.

“I love it,” Mclain said. “It’s fun to be able to work hard and see us grow and then go compete and try to win for what we’ve been working for.”

Mclain said her favorite part about cheer was seeing the growth she’s made over the years. This season, she is the varsity captain and the only senior on the competitive team.

“Seeing the growth in my skills, but also becoming so close with like all of my teammates from when I was little up until now, they’re still some of my best friends,” Mclain said.

Mclain is involved in many clubs at her school and has a 3.5 GPA.

Mclain is still deciding where she will attend college, but she does know she wants to major in forensic psychology.