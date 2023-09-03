BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s Amarion Hover.

Hover has been a key player on the Blountstown football team, and like many 1A athletes, he plays on both sides of the ball.

“He exemplifies what we want in a football player,” Blountstown head football coach Greg Jordan said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid. He’s very competitive. He doesn’t want to come out of the games.”

In his senior season, he currently leads the team in rushing yards and is second in tackles.

“He’s a kid that we talk about big pitcure, that should be our 1,000 yard rusher and 100 tackle guy for us playing both ways,” Jordan said.

Hover is not just a leader when it comes to stats, he also serves as one of the football team captains.

“I like to be the heartbeat of the team and keep us up and going,” Hover said. “I know if I’m still out there running and I’m still giving it my all, the rest of the people are going to follow.”

Hover is in the middle of his recruitment process with hopes of playing football at the next level.

“A kid like that, they stay hungry,” Jordan said. “He’s still trying to get what he wants.”

During the winter, you can find Hover playing Basketball for Blountstown. Outside of playing sports, Hover is involved in his school and community.

“I need to play a role,” Hover said. “I feel like if I do things at school and do all this, the kids are looking up to me and I feel like they’re going to want to do this and do that. So I just really want to stay in a community and do whatever I can.”

Hover wants to study sports medicine in college, so he can help athletes recover from injuries.

“I know how it feels to be injured, and I know it’s a frustrating feeling,” Hover said. “I just want to be able to help those kids growing up that get hurt.”

Hover currently holds a 3.8 GPA and is open to any school that gives him an opportunity to play football in college.