PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Allison Wit.

Wit has been playing volleyball with the Buccaneers for the last four years.

“Just an amazing change from when we first started,” North Bay Haven head volleyball coach Emersonn Cabatu said. “She has grown up to be just a powerhouse of an outside.”

Wit started out as a middle, but found her rhythm when she moved to outside hitter.

“From where she started, we saw her as a middle and then now as an outside,” Cabatu said. “She’s just that smart extremely brilliant outside hitter.”

Wit has taken on a new role in her senior season.

“It’s just fun to play with everyone on the team and have a leadership position,” Wit said.

Her leadership has made a difference on the court.

“When I see her out there taking control and being that positive presence, that positive leadership influence on the girls and the girl’s response,” Cabatu said. “Seeing that evolution developing something, I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it.”

Wit has a 4.62 GPA. She wants to major in the math field, either finance or engineering.