PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Arnold's, Alex Steen.

Steen is a 6’7 all-around athlete for the Marlins basketball team, averages 23 points and 13 rebounds per game and is one of the top recruited players in the area.

His skills on the court are undeniable, but he said basketball was not always his go-to sport.

“I grew up in Minnesota,” Steen said. “So growing up there everyone played hockey, so I was big hockey, and basketball and hockey were the same seasons so I actually didn’t play basketball till the sixth grade, I actually started playing basketball.”

Even in middle school, baseball was a higher priority than basketball for Steen. It wasn’t until he started growing that it became a focus.

“I kept getting taller and taller,” Steen said. “And then Freshman year I was 6’3 and then next year 6’5 and I was like basketball definitely.”

The height certainly helped, but Arnold head basketball coach Josh Laatsch said that his hard work is what has gotten him so far.

“He puts up a lot of shots on our shooting machine in the morning, he stays late and does it,” Laatsch said. “A lot of people don’t really see him put that work in but he’s in there grinding by himself and it’s been really really fun to see that pay off for him.”

Off the court, Steen excels in the classroom holding a 4.3 GPA.

“I have to give credit to my mom for that one because she pushes me to be the nerd I’d say,” Steen said. “But my sister is like 10 times smarter than me and so also it’s kind of that, well she’s smart, I can’t let her completely outsmart me.”

The young athlete is still undecided where he will commit to play basketball at the next level, but he knows wherever that may be, his studies will remain a focus.

“I don’t to just put all my chips on one side of the table,” Steen said. “I don’t want to just go out straight basketball and there’s always going to be some adversity, so if that adversity hits I want to be able to have, you know, I want to be able to have good grades, good academics, something that will, you know, be a positive towards my future.”