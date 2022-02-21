CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s, Adriyanna White.

White is a senior on the Tigers basketball season that just came to an end, but she grew up playing basketball with her younger brother.

“My brother, he’ll be outside shooting, he’ll be like ‘Adriyanna you wanna play one on one? I betcha I’ll win.’ And he’s way taller than me and he’s in middle school so it’s pretty competitive at the house,” White said.

Athletics isn’t White’s only focus. White has a 4.5 GPA and plans to go into the medical field after college. She’s been accepted into FAMU and Florida State. She attributed her success to her family.

“My parents definitely, they make sure I get my homework done, even when I don’t want to,” White said.

White said her schedule can be hectic, but she prefers it to be that way.

“It’s really crazy,” White said. “Then when I get home I have to do chores then after that I have to do homework. And sometimes my homework takes me two hours so it’s a very hectic day. And then I have to balance my siblings too because they want attention. They want me to do stuff with them. I have to run errands for my parents it’s just crazy.”

Upon graduation, White plans to go to college and study something in the medical field. Her coach believes that she will be successful in any career she chooses.

“She’s one that’ll stay late and work, just like in her schoolwork,” Chipley Girls Basketball Coach Justin Miles said. “She takes that on the court, you know she’ll work hard and you know stay late and get shots up and things like that. And really wants to learn the game.”

With a bright future ahead, White is excited about celebrating her accomplishments with her family in the future.

“It’s very cool because I can basically share with other family members say ‘hey we did this or won that'”, White said. “It’s just like an accomplishment I’m proud of even if I had like a small part, as long as I did my part.”

