PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s Giuliana Pfefferkorn and Holmes County’s Cade Foxworth were selected at the News 13 Scholar Athletes of the Year sponsored by Perry and Young PA.

Pfefferkorn was the captain of the Mosley girls tennis team, was heavily involved in extracurriculars on campus and held a 4.7 GPA.

She said she’s proud to be recognized as a Scholar Athlete of the Year and it’s a great way to transition into college.

“I never thought in a million years I would get this award,” Pfefferkorn said. “But it’s an honor and I’m super proud that my hard work has paid off.”

Foxworth played for the Holmes County football team, qualified for State in weightlifting, was also heavily involved in extracurriculars on campus and held a 4.5 GPA.

He said he’s glad he put in the extra hours during high school to even be considered for this type of award.

“I’m really honored,’ Foxworth said. “I just feel like all the hard work has really been rewarded to me and it feels good.”

News 13 and the law offices of Perry and Young gave each scholar athlete a scholarship of $1,500 to use for their college education.

Foxworth will attend Chipola State College to begin his undergrad with plans to transfer to Florida State to study law.

Pfefferkorn will attend The Univerity of Florida with plans to study mechanical engineering.