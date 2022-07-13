PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley’s Ansleigh Steele and Holmes County’s Dakota Thomas were selected at the News 13 Scholar Athletes of the Year sponsored by Perry and Young.

Steele was a four-sport athlete for the Tigers while maintaining a remarkable 4.5 GPA, she said earning the award gives her motivation to continue striving for success in college.

“It feels really good to know that I did win this so I know that in the future there are other things still out there,” Steele said.

Thomas was a leader on the Holmes County football team and in the classroom as well. He said seeing his hard work pay off means the world to him.

“Looking back, I can see how much it was appreciated and how much I helped and what that meant to the people around me,” Thomas said. “It’s important, it’s something that makes you happy. It’s something that you don’t think about at first but it;’s something that I have no regrets.”

News 13 and the law offices of Perry and Young gave each athlete a scholarship of $1,500 to use for their college education.

Thomas plans to use his scholarship to go into firefighter school at Gulf Coast State College, while Steele plans to attend the University of West Florida, where she will cheer and eventually join their nursing program.