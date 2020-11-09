Scholar Athlete of Week: Declan Houchins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Declan Houchins.

Those who have watched Buccaneers football have most certainly seen Houchins on the field.

“He’s just unbelievable I mean the guy does literally everything from running back, back-up quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, kick return, long snapper, I mean short of selling popcorn at the football games he literally does everything,” North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal said.

Coach Siegal said he can count on the senior to make big plays when needed to ignite the sideline.

“Whenever I was a freshman I always saw those seniors that really were just the leaders and got everyone pumped up and got everyone going and I always told myself I wanted to be that leader and I wanted to get everyone going and try to motivate my team to do the best they can. I feel like that’s really what’s just gotten me to want to be the best person I can be and that includes helping out my team the best way I can,” Houchins said.

Houchins also plays soccer and is on the weightlifting and track teams at North Bay Haven.

On top of the challenges the entire class of 2020 has faced, he has also overcome his own adversity.

“I broke my foot in five different places last year during my seventh game so I missed half of my soccer season and the rest of my football season obviously so it’s just I have to be very cautious now because it still bothers me and just mentally I need to overcome that and I feel like mentally that’s a big milestone I need to overcome,” Houchins said.

It’s not only in the athletic department where he shines. He’s involved in several campus clubs such as the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Key Club while maintaining at 4.4. GPA.

“It really keeps me focused and ready to go to the next level for college,” Houchins said.

Along with pursuing a high-level education that will help him toward his career goal of becoming a doctor, Houchins is exploring the possibility of playing football in college.

“The world’s his oyster is what I keep telling him,” Siegal said.