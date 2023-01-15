POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Poplar Springs’ Riley Nelson.

Nelson is a senior on the Poplar Springs boys basketball team, and one of the top guards in the Panhandle.

“I got into basketball in my third-grade year,” Nelson said. “It didn’t really become like a big thing until ninth grade when I started realizing I could do things with it and become a better player.”

He averages 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season, but his numbers off the court are even better.

Nelson holds a 4.65 GPA while dual enrolling at Chipola College and Florida Panhandle Technical College.

“Really, it’s a big thing with time management and being able to come home to practice and then get my studies in and also be able to do things like eat dinner and shower and all that and get to bed on time so I can be ready for the next day,” Nelson said.

Upon graduation, Nelson plans to study engineering in college, possibly in the field of an architect.

“In school, my best subject was math,” Nelson said. “It came to easiest to me. So like all the stuff that’s in CAD, things that we do and drafting and all that and the math is an easier part.”

While a senior, Nelson is in his first season with Poplar Springs after playing basketball for and attending Chipley previously.

In less than a year on campus, Polar Springs head coach, Jared Owen said Nelson is a perfect example of what he hopes all of his players can accomplish through their hard work.

“There are so many kids that fall into the trap of just focusing on whatever sport season it is, and while that is important, there are bigger fish to fry,” Owen said. “And when you can apply yourself to academics and develop those good habits right now while you’re still in high school, that sets you up for so much success later on in life.”

Academics are the main focus for Nelson moving forward, but he doesn’t plan to let his basketball career end with high school.

“My goal is to play in college,” Nelson said. “I’m I start sending out film and some emails to coaches to try to get some scholarships.”

With seven regular season games remaining, the current focus for Nelson and his team is to make the playoffs.

“It would mean everything to be able to spend my last year in Lakeland,” Nelson said. “And that’s what we all work for, putting in the work during practicing going hard every day, and listening to the coach. It’s down in that crunch time where wins do matter. So, our goal is to just keep pushing and working as hard as we can no matter what.”