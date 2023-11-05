DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Walton’s Rilee Justice.

Justice is a multi-sport athlete at Walton. Most of the year, you can find her in a cheer uniform cheering on the Braves. As a freshman and sophomore, Justice was on the junior varsity team and for the last two years has been on varsity. In her first three seasons, she was a cheer captain.

“I just love being the role model for all of them to show them that even if something fails, just pick yourself back up and do it again,” Justice said.

In the spring, Justice plays on the Walton tennis team. Tennis was a family hobby growing up and she decided to join the team as a freshman. In her first year, she was the fourth-ranked player on her team, moved to third as a sophomore, and second in her junior season.

“I plan to put my all into it,” Justice said. “I plan to stay in the game and get my head right.”

Justice was recently crowned Miss War Whoop, which is the official pageant of Walton High School.

“I’ve known Riley personally since she was itty bitty,” Walton assistant cheer coach Savannah Infinger said. “It’s really great to see her now in high school flourishing and just being number one in school spirit.”

Justice also puts a lot of time into the community, with over 300 community service hours.

“I love giving back to the community because I believe that what you put in you get out,” Justice said.

After high school, Justice is going to attend Troy University and wants to study nursing to become a pediatric nurse.

“It makes me very proud,” Infinger said. “She knows exactly what she wants to do. She’s worked hard for it, so she deserves it.”

Justice is also dual enrolled at Northwest Florida State and has a 3.7 GPA.